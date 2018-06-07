Bangladesh: Population Movement Operation - Revised Emergency Appeal n° MDRBD018
This Revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 36.45 million Swiss francs, increased from 33.5 million Swiss francs, to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) to deliver assistance and support to some 200,000 people for 30 months. This operation focuses on the following: shelter, livelihoods and basic needs, health, water, sanitation and hygiene, protection, gender and inclusion as well as migration related services and advocacy. Emergency Response Units (ERU) deployed as inkind support are valued at 3.5 million Swiss francs to date. This revised Appeal has a funding gap of 16.89 million Swiss francs based on a change in context and activities. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time, and will be adjusted based on evolving developments and more detailed assessments. Details are available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) <click here>
To date, this operation has reached 254,180 people through various interventions1 . This revision reflects restructured activities and human resources required according to the current needs and context of the crisis, including:
The arrival of the monsoon season in Cox’s Bazar. The season is expected to bring heavy rains that can impede access to the camps and worsen living conditions in the camps. Contingency plans were updated and a coordination mechanism put in place to address this imminent crisis, with a new DREF loan of 100,000 Swiss francs released on 5 June 2018 to enable assessments, mobilization of response teams and the distribution of relief items as needed.
Improved analysis of effects of monsoon and cyclone for the population in Cox’s Bazar district.
Updated needs analysis of the population.
Transition of the operation from emergency to a longer-term response.
Taking into consideration the One Window Plan2 , a coordinated Federation-wide approach to respond at scale to the most pressing and longer-term needs, through which the Red Cross Red Crescent partner National Societies support the operation either bilaterally or multilaterally.
Changes in the Government of Bangladesh’s strategies, requirements and limitations.
Improved information and coordination of humanitarian agencies and support for the crisis including the launch of the Joint Response Plan in February 2018.