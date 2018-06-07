Bangladesh: Population Movement Operation - Revised Emergency Appeal n° MDRBD018

This Revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 36.45 million Swiss francs, increased from 33.5 million Swiss francs, to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) to deliver assistance and support to some 200,000 people for 30 months. This operation focuses on the following: shelter, livelihoods and basic needs, health, water, sanitation and hygiene, protection, gender and inclusion as well as migration related services and advocacy. Emergency Response Units (ERU) deployed as inkind support are valued at 3.5 million Swiss francs to date. This revised Appeal has a funding gap of 16.89 million Swiss francs based on a change in context and activities. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time, and will be adjusted based on evolving developments and more detailed assessments. Details are available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) <click here>

To date, this operation has reached 254,180 people through various interventions1 . This revision reflects restructured activities and human resources required according to the current needs and context of the crisis, including: