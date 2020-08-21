Bangladesh: Population Movement Operation Report, Emergency Appeal n° MDRBD018 (EPoA update n° 10)

Summary of Operation Update

On 18 March 2017, IFRC launched its first Emergency Appeal (EA) to enable the delivery of assistance to people displaced from Rakhine state in Myanmar and living in Bangladesh. Since then, and following the mass displacement of August 2017, the Appeal and the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) have been revised six times to address the changing needs of camp and host communities, and to support the capacity of BDRCS to respond to this large-scale humanitarian crisis. The sixth revision to the EA and EPoA was published on 23 October 2019. It seeks an increased budget of CHF 82.2 million and a timeframe extension up to 31 December 2021, targeting 260,000 affected people (approximately 200,000 displaced people living in the camp settlements and 60,000 people from host communities). The revised Appeal focuses on:

• Ensuring the people from Rakhine and host communities continue to receive essential needs-based humanitarian assistance2 comprising shelter, health, psychosocial support, water and sanitation, disaster readiness and protection services. This involves a longer-term approach towards programming which prioritises the engagement of about 3,907 community volunteers3 among both camp and host communities, and about 150 BDRCS volunteers4 in various interventions. These include equipping them with PASSA5 and PHAST6 knowledge and as such, an understanding of the care and maintenance of shelter and WASH facilities; enabling them to be prepared for and respond to disasters, including undertaking Early Warning Early Action (EWEA); and receiving and sharing knowledge and practices on community-based health and first aid, and psychosocial support – all of which contribute towards building resilient communities, in line with the IFRC Resilience Framework: Bangladesh Population Movement Operation.

• Social inclusion initiatives by all sectors to address, reduce and ultimately end the systematic exclusion of individuals and groups in both camp and host communities, while ensuring that access to resources and opportunities is as equal as possible. These initiatives will be particularly focused on investing in host communities which have become the minority as a result of the influx of the people displaced from Rakhine.

• Capacity enhancement of BDRCS to strengthen the effectiveness of support to the affected communities

• Coordination and cooperation under the One Window Framework (OWF) of three response priorities (humanitarian action, preparedness and community resilience) and three enabling actions (strengthen the National Society and its branches, coordination under the OWF approach, and humanitarian diplomacy)

• Scenario considerations for longer-term interventions include repatriation of the displaced people to Myanmar, relocation of 100,000 to 150,000 people from camps to an island called Bhasan Char, and natural disasters or epidemics affecting camp and host communities. Up to 30 June 2020, the EA was 56.7 per cent funded. From the start of the operation until 30 June 2020, the following people have been reached through planned sectoral activities:

• 286,792 people (Shelter)

• 177,050 people (Livelihoods and basic needs)

• 300,000 people (Health)

• 108,243 people (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene)

• 139,607 people (Protection, Gender and Inclusion)

• 99,473 people (Disaster Risk Reduction) direct reach and 922,000 people in camps and host communities covered with DRR and preparedness messaging

The IFRC kindly encourages increased donor support to this Emergency Appeal which will enable the National Society to continue to contribute to the humanitarian needs of the targeted people.