Bangladesh: Population Movement Operation, Cox’s Bazar - Emergency appeal no. MDRBD018, Operation update #14

To date, this Emergency Appeal, which seeks CHF 79,000,000, is 14 per cent funded.

Further funding contributions are needed to enable the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), with the support of IFRC, to continue to help meet the humanitarian needs of displaced people from Rakhine, as well as the local community affected by the influx of displaced people.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the crisis

The population movement crisis that unfolded in 2016 with the greatest influx in August 2017 resulted in the displacement of people from Rakhine, Myanmar, who crossed the border into Bangladesh. The situation continues as a protracted crisis because of the colossal number of displaced people – 926,561 people – who are completely reliant on humanitarian assistance to meet their everyday needs amidst a backdrop of uncertainty on their future, including the possibility of voluntary return. These needs span food and basic needs, access to health services and safe water, shelter, protection services, preparedness for seasonal cyclones and monsoon rains, and health disasters such as pandemics and protection against the impacts of environmental and ecosystem degradation. The evolving crisis is also manifested in the continuing challenges faced by the local community in terms of livelihoods and the local economy, among other factors, brought about by the presence of the huge number of displaced people from Rakhine (hereafter referred to as ‘displaced people’ or ‘camp community’).

The Government of Bangladesh called on BDRCS to respond to the emergency in December 2016, in line with the National Society’s mandate to provide humanitarian services as auxiliary to the public authorities. Accordingly, an international operation was launched with IFRC DREF support, followed by an Emergency Appeal in March 2017. The appeal has been revised on seven occasions, with the last revision covering the period 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024. The seventh revision marks a new phase of IFRC support to BDRCS in its continued response to the protracted crisis and in compliance with the request of the Government of Bangladesh to BDRCS to continue providing humanitarian services as an auxiliary.