Bangladesh | Population Movement Operation, Cox’s Bazar - Operational Strategy (1 Jan 2022 to 31 Dec 2024)

DESCRIPTION OF THE EVENT

The population movement crisis that unfolded in 2016 resulted in the displacement of people from Rakhine, Myanmar, who crossed the border into Bangladesh. The situation continues today as a protracted crisis because of the colossal number of displaced people – 896,879 people – who are completely reliant on humanitarian assistance to meet their everyday needs amidst a backdrop of uncertainty on their future including the possibility of repatriation. These needs span food and basic needs, access to health services and safe water, shelter, protection services, and preparedness for seasonal cyclones and monsoon rains, and health disasters such as pandemics as well as protection against the impacts of environmental and ecosystem degradation. The evolving crisis is also manifested in the continuing challenges faced by the local community (also referred to as the host community) in terms of livelihoods and the local economy, among other factors, brought about by the presence of the huge number of displaced people from Rakhine (hereafter referred to as ‘displaced people’ or ‘camp community’).

The Government of Bangladesh called on the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) to respond to the emergency in December 2016, in line with the National Society’s mandate to provide humanitarian services as auxiliary to the public authorities. Accordingly, an international operation was launched with IFRC DREF support, followed by an Emergency Appeal in March 2017 which was revised on six occasions, with the last revision covering the period 30 June 2020 until 31 December 2021. It should be noted that the large numbers of displaced people in August 2017 (with some 500,000 people reported to have crossed the border between August and early October 2017 alone) led to a significant revision to the Emergency Appeal in October 2017 in order to cater for more needs (see timeline). The revised Emergency Appeal for the coming three years (which this Operational Strategy complements) comprises the seventh revision and marks a new phase of IFRC support to BDRCS in its continued response to the protracted crisis, and in compliance with the request of the Government of Bangladesh to continue providing humanitarian services as auxiliary.

Up to 30 June 2021, funding coverage of the existing Emergency Appeal stood at 70 per cent7 . The funding has allowed to reach already 873,434 displaced and host community members through the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) alone via Disaster Risk Reduction programming under the Emergency Appeal, while a combination of other sectoral support reached 300,000 people among both displaced and host communities.