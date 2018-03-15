Bangladesh: NPM Majhee Blocks Mapping (February 2018)

BACKGROUND

The majhee block system* represents an important aspect of communities within the Rohingya refugees settled in make-shifts, formal refugee camps and spontaneous settlements. A majhee is a community leader, belonging to the Rohingya refugee population. A block is the portion of a settlement for which he/she is responsible. Majhees tend to be used as a focal point to deliver services in each block.

IOM Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) data collection system relies on majhee blocks as main unit of reference, and on majhees as main Key Informants (KIs). With accurate information about majhee blocks extents, we can gain more detailed insight regarding population counts, number of households, and an overall better understanding of needs within each community. Unfortunately as of January 2018, devel-opment of a comprehensive majhee blocks dataset has proven difficult. As illustrated (Picture 1), our current understanding of majhee blocks is represented by an incomplete patchwork of gaps and overlaps.