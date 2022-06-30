Bangladesh: Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) - Situation Analysis Northern Monsoon Floods, June 2022 (Version: 02, 29 June 2022)

Background

The rivers of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna river basin flowed over the danger level at some points due to recent incessant rain and water from the upstream caused flood in several northern districts of Bangladesh. Kurigram, Gaibandha, Sirajganj, Bogura and Jamalpur experienced a moderate flood. However, in some areas, especially the people living on the low land, adjacent to the riverine areas suffered a lot due to inundation and lack of access to basic services. The water level of the river basin has receded faster on 25 June 2022, as well as the flood water however water level again in raising trend and as per forecast from FFW will continue be raising upto 04 July. This situation analysis compiled disaster damage information collected by the Government of Bangladesh and provide highlights of the impacts.