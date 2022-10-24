Bangladesh: Needs Assessment Working Group - Cyclone ‘SITRANG’: Situation Update #02, Issued at: 22.00 BST 24h, October 2022

About The Cyclone Sitrang:

The deep depression over the east-central bay of bengal and adjoining area moved north-northeastwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm “sitrang” (pronunciation: si-trang) over east-central bay and adjoining westcentral bay (near lat. 20.5 degree n, long 90 degree) and was centered at 06 pm 24 october 2022 about 275 kms southwest of chattogram port, 240 kms southwest of cox’s bazar port, 220 kms south-southwest of mongla port and 170 kms south-southwest of payra port. It is likely to intensify further and move in a northerly direction and cross barishak-chattogram coast near bhola by midnight tonight/early morning tomorrow.