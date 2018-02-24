24 Feb 2018

Bangladesh: Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) Site Assessment (SA) Round 8, Site Profiles

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 22 Feb 2018 View Original
IOM Bangladesh Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) is part of the IOM’s global Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programming. DTM is IOM’s information management system to track and monitor population displacement during crises.
Composed of several tools and processes, DTM regularly captures and analyzes multilayered data and disseminates information products that us help better understand the evolving needs of the displaced population, whether on site or en route.
As of Janurary 2018, NPM Bangladesh has two ongoing regular data collection and information management components, the NPM Site Assessment (SA) and the NPM Flow Monitoring (FM). These are designed to complement each other to provide a complete coverage of popuation movements over time.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

