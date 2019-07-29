29 Jul 2019

Bangladesh: Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) Site Assessment (SA) Round 15, Site Profiles (June 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (13.21 MB)72 pages

Overview

IOM Bangladesh Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) is part of IOM’s global Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programming. DTM is IOM’s information management system to track and monitor displacement and population mobility. It is designed to regularly and systematically capture, process and disseminate information to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations, whether on site or en route.

Context

Following an outbreak of violence in August 2017 in Rakhine State, Myanmar, a new massive influx of Rohingya refugees to Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh started in late August 2017. Most of the Rohingya refugees settled in Ukhia and Teknaf Upazilas of Cox's Bazar, a district bordering Myanmar identified as the main entry area for border crossings. Previous inflows were recorded in October 2016, when approximately 87,000 people crossed into Bangladesh, and other waves were registered during the previous decades. The number of Rohingya refugees, both registered and unregistered, residing in Cox's Bazar prior to August 2017 is estimated to be around 213,000 individuals.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

