Bangladesh: Multi-Sector Needs Assessment Report - Rohingya Refugee Response, Jully 2018

SUMMARY

Since August 2017, an estimated 727,164 Rohingya refugees have crossed the border into Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District after fleeing violence and persecution in Myanmar, bringing the total number of refugees in Bangladesh to 894,262. Most of the newly-arrived refugees rely on humanitarian assistance, having left their homes with few possessions and exhausted their financial resources during the journey. Many new arrivals have settled in hilly, formerly forested areas that are highly vulnerable to landslides and flash-flooding in monsoon season, while the entirety of Cox’s Bazar District is exposed to frequent and sometimes severe cyclones. The rapid speed and enormous scale of the refugee influx have also placed a significant strain on resources, infrastructure, public services and the local economy in what is already one of the most socially deprived areas of Bangladesh.

As the crisis moves beyond the initial emergency phase to a more sustained response, comprehensive information on the humanitarian needs of the affected population is needed in order to inform the design and implementation of effective humanitarian programming. Against this background, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) requested REACH to facilitate a Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) of Rohingya refugee settlements in order to provide a comprehensive evidence base of multi-sectoral needs among populations in refugee settlement areas, and to provide a pre- and post-monsoon baseline of needs information in support of operation relevance to the Rohingya refugee response.

Data collection took place between 2 and 31 July using household survey methodology applied to a simple random sample of households in 31 refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar District. A total of 3,171 interviews were completed, gender balanced with 51% male respondents and 49% female. Conducted towards the end of monsoon season, this assessment provides data that is statistically representative at the camp level and for the response as a whole.

In order to avoid duplication, data on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) were not collected, and only reduced data on food security were collected. The MSNA’s key findings are as follows:

PROTECTION

Latrines were perceived by households to be unsafe areas of the camps for girls (49%), boys (40%), women (22%) and men (6%). Bathing areas (women: 34%, girls: 40%) and water points (women: 24%, girls: 31%) were also commonly identified areas perceived as unsafe for females in particular.5

Men were generally perceived to be safe in all areas of the camps, as indicated by three quarters of households (78%) reporting “no area unsafe” for men. Pluralities of respondents (44%) also reported “no areas unsafe” for both adult females and boys under 18, but at a rate half as frequent as reported for men. By contrast, only onethird of respondents reported “no areas unsafe” for girls (32%).

Respondents reported a perception that kidnapping is the greatest risk feared for boys (aged under 18) in the camps (49%), and that sexual violence is the greatest risk feared for girls (41%)6

The majority of households (82%) do not believe there is enough light at night for them to access latrines safely.

The first port of call for dealing with a safety or security issue is the mahji, as reported by 91% of households.

EDUCATION

Almost two thirds of children aged 6-14 were reported as attending an NGO-run learning centre in the seven days prior to data collection (boys: 61%, girls: 60%). Numbers were lower for younger children, with 38% of both boys and girls aged 3-5 reported as attending NGO centres. For children aged 15-17, only 6% of boys and 1% of girls aged 15-17 reported as attending.

The majority of children reportedly attending NGO learning centres in the 7 days prior to data collection were also reported as attending religious learning centres in that time (for example, 61% of boys and 60% of girls aged 6-14 were reported as attending both NGO and religious learning centres in the week before data collection)

HEALTH

Seventy-nine percent (79%) of households with children under 5 reported all of these children having an immunization card, while 97% reported all children under 5 sleeping under a mosquito net the night prior.

Sixteen percent (16%) of households with children under 5 reported at least one child ill with diarrhoea the two weeks prior to data collection, and the majority of these ill children were treated with ORT, either from a health care provider (boys: 88%; girls: 93%) or through treatment at home (boys: 10%; girls: 7%).

Households are aware and making use of medical treatments available to them. Of individuals reported as ill, the vast majority of households reported seeking treatment for that person (males: 96%; females: 95%). Overwhelmingly, individuals were reported as seeking treatment at NGO clinics (82%).

More than half of households surveyed (51%) reported no challenges to accessing NGO-run clinics since arriving in the camp. The most common access challenges were reported to be a lack of drugs and supplies (22%) and distance to a clinic (18%).

FOOD SECURITY

Access to markets remains a challenge for the one-quarter of households that reported living over 30 minutes’ walk away (generally, these households were situated in those camps furthest from the main road, in the west of the Kutupalong-Balukhali extension site).

SHELTER

With the monsoon ongoing at the time of assessment, one fifth (19%) of all households surveyed reported damage or destruction of their shelter in the 30 days prior to data collection, largely in the Kutupalong-Balukhali Extension site.

Reported access to fuel distributions varied substantially by camp. On average, 52% of households reported receiving cooking fuel in the 30 days prior to data collection. However, in nine camps, 90% of households or more reported receiving fuel, yet in nine different camps, less than 10% of surveyed households reported receiving fuel.

The most commonly reported urgent NFI needs across all camps were fuel (75%), cooking stoves (57%) and solar lamps (53%). These items are also distributed as key NFIs. SITE MANAGEMENT

More than half of households (60%) reported being aware of the role of CPP volunteers in their areas.

Households plans for cyclone preparation suggest confidence in early preparation measures but confusion on further action. While securing shelters was a widespread preparation measure (76%), findings suggest confusion for next steps, as half of households reported they would stay in their shelter (51%) and a large minority reported they would evacuate their shelter (38%).

COMMUNICATION WITH COMMUNITIES

Mahjis were reported as the most common point of contact reported by refugees for both information and feedback. They were the most frequently reported information source that households were aware of (90%) and which they used in the 30 days prior to data collection (73%). Mahjis were also almost the sole feedback mechanisms used in the 30 days prior to data collection.

LIVELIHOOD