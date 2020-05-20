Bangladesh moves Rohingya to island shelters as huge cyclone nears

The eastern edge of the storm is expected to batter Bhasan Char island, where 306 Rohingya were sent this month after being rescued from boats

By Ruma Paul and A S M Suza Uddin

DHAKA/COX'S BAZAR, May 20 (Reuters) - Authorities in Bangladesh have moved hundreds of Rohingya refugees living on a flood-prone island in the Bay of Bengal to storm shelters as super cyclone Amphan, the strongest recorded in the region, barrels down, they said on Wednesday.

The eastern edge of the storm headed for Bangladesh and neighbouring India is expected to batter Bhasan Char island, where 306 Rohingya, members of a persecuted minority from Myanmar, were sent this month after being rescued from boats.

"Each block has a cyclone centre and they have been moved to the centre," said Bimal Chakma, a senior official of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission.

Read more on Reuters