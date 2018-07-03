Bangladesh: Monsoons Begin, Worsening Rohingya Crisis (2 July 2018)

Aid agencies estimate Cox’s Bazar district in Bangladesh hosts approximately one million refugees, more than 706,000 of whom fled Burma since the recent outbreak of violence in August 2017. A precarious humanitarian “emergency within an emergency” is unfolding, as the monsoon season brings persistent heavy rains and strong winds to the congested, already saturated camps. Aid agencies are working to relocate families from the most at-risk areas. As of 24 June, 18,000 refugees had been relocated to safer land, including newly developed expansions on the west side of the Kutupalong-Balukhali Expansion (KBE). However, aid agencies estimate that 215,000 individuals remain in areas at risk of floods or landslides.