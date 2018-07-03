Bangladesh: Monsoons Begin, Worsening Rohingya Crisis

Since an August 25th insurgent attack on security posts in Burma over half a million people, primarily Rohingya, have fled violence and targeted burning in Burma’s Rakhine State, seeking refuge in the Cox’s Bazar District of Bangladesh. This massive, rapid influx has more than doubled the estimated Rohingya population in the district in less than five weeks, overwhelming humanitarian organizations’ capacity to provide emergency food, shelter, health, and WASH assistance. Access to refugees is hampered by insufficient road networks and the vast, fluid distribution of the target population across spontaneous settlements and host communities.