22 Jul 2019

Bangladesh - Monsoon rains update (UN OCHA, BMD, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 22 Jul 2019 View Original

  • According to UN OCHA, as of 21 July, 60 people have died and more than 5 million people have been affected by Monsoon flooding in the north, north-east and south east.

  • River water levels have reached dangerous levels in 21 stations across the country. Floods in northern districts have seriously damaged several hectares of crops and livestock, which could impact the long-term food security of the region, as according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

  • As many areas are experiencing food and drinking water shortages, there is an increased risk of disease outbreak in temporary shelters. Rescue and aid operations to the affected communities have been impeded by the disruption of road infrastructure.

  • Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is forecast for northern Bangladesh while very heavy rainfall is forecast over north-western areas. Moderate rainfall is expected over the rest of the country

