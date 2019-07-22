Bangladesh - Monsoon rains update (UN OCHA, BMD, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 July 2019)

According to UN OCHA, as of 21 July, 60 people have died and more than 5 million people have been affected by Monsoon flooding in the north, north-east and south east.

River water levels have reached dangerous levels in 21 stations across the country. Floods in northern districts have seriously damaged several hectares of crops and livestock, which could impact the long-term food security of the region, as according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

As many areas are experiencing food and drinking water shortages, there is an increased risk of disease outbreak in temporary shelters. Rescue and aid operations to the affected communities have been impeded by the disruption of road infrastructure.