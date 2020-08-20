Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh - Monsoon rains update (UN OCHA, BMD, floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 August 2020)
- The Monsoon that has been affecting the country since June, has led to a number of casualties and damage.
- According to UN OCHA, more than 200 people have died, at least 167,000 families have been displaced and 1.27 million houses have been damaged.
- 101,400 people have been affected in the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar, including 8,736 who have been displaced, 41 injured and 14 deaths.
- National authorities and humanitarian partners are providing food, shelter, clean water, hygiene supplies and other requirements to the most affected.