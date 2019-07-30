30 Jul 2019

Bangladesh - Monsoon rains update (UN Bangladesh, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, AMDA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Jul 2019 View Original
  • The number of fatalities caused by heavy monsoon rainfall has reached 119, as reported by UN Bangladesh on 30 July.
  • According to the UN assessment, 7.3 million people have been directly affected by monsoon floods throughout the country, and an estimated 308,000 people have been displaced. 85% of the overall displacement has occurred in the nine most affected districts Jamalpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Sylhet, Sirajganj, Tangail, Sunamganj, Bogra, Bandarban.
  • Approximately 584,000 houses are damaged or destroyed, while flooding has damaged transport infrastructure, including 6,641 kilometres of road and 1,275 bridges. There is a high risk of water-related diseases and infections.
  • Humanitarian assistance and disaster response has been offered by several national and international NGOs and UN Agencies, who are jointly working with national authorities.

