Bangladesh - Monsoon rains update (UN Bangladesh, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, AMDA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 30 Jul 2019 — View Original
- The number of fatalities caused by heavy monsoon rainfall has reached 119, as reported by UN Bangladesh on 30 July.
- According to the UN assessment, 7.3 million people have been directly affected by monsoon floods throughout the country, and an estimated 308,000 people have been displaced. 85% of the overall displacement has occurred in the nine most affected districts Jamalpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Sylhet, Sirajganj, Tangail, Sunamganj, Bogra, Bandarban.
- Approximately 584,000 houses are damaged or destroyed, while flooding has damaged transport infrastructure, including 6,641 kilometres of road and 1,275 bridges. There is a high risk of water-related diseases and infections.
- Humanitarian assistance and disaster response has been offered by several national and international NGOs and UN Agencies, who are jointly working with national authorities.