Bangladesh - Monsoon rains update (OCHA Humanitarian Response, BMD, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 August 2020)

Rainfall and widespread flooding due to the southwest monsoon continues to affect most of Bangladesh (in particular northern, north-eastern, and south-eastern Divisions, including the capital Dhaka) since late June, causing more casualties and damage.

The floods event affected 30 Districts, 16 of them have been severely impacted.

According to OCHA Humanitarian Response, 135 people died, more than 11,000 households were displaced and 5.4 million people have been affected.

National authorities and humanitarian partners are providing help for the most affected Districts.

For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds is forecast across most parts of the country.