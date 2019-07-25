25 Jul 2019

Bangladesh - Monsoon rains update (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 25 Jul 2019

  • Monsoon rains continue to affect most of the country (particularly northern, north-eastern and south-eastern Divisions) since the second week of July, triggering severe flooding that continues to result in casualties and widespread damage. The most affected Districts are Kurigram, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Sirajganj, Sunamganj, Bogura and Bandarban.

  • The UN Resident Coordinator for Bangladesh reports 71 fatalities across 21 Districts, more than 287,000 people displaced and around 4 million people affected. In addition, the same source reports more than 27,000 houses destroyed and approximately 419,000 houses damaged.

  • Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall to very heavy rainfall is forecast over northern Divisions while moderate rainfall is forecast over the rest of the country.

