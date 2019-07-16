16 Jul 2019

Bangladesh - Monsoon rains update (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 16 Jul 2019 View Original
  • Monsoon rains continue to affect most of the country (particularly central-northern regions and the Chittagong Division in the south-east) causing severe flooding and leading to casualties and widespread damage.
  • According to the Pacific Disaster Centre (PDC) weekly report, as of 16 July at 0.00 UTC, 37 fatalities were reported across the country (18 from lightening), more than 14,000 people displaced and around 960,000 people affected.
  • Roads, communications networks, schools and livelihoods have been disrupted in remote areas.
  • Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast over most of the country, northern and north-eastern regions in particular.
  • In the Rohingya refugee camps in south-east Bangladesh nearly 50,000 people have been affected, 6,076 displaced. 10 weather-related deaths have been reported since 21 April 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.