Bangladesh - Monsoon rains update (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 16 Jul 2019
- Monsoon rains continue to affect most of the country (particularly central-northern regions and the Chittagong Division in the south-east) causing severe flooding and leading to casualties and widespread damage.
- According to the Pacific Disaster Centre (PDC) weekly report, as of 16 July at 0.00 UTC, 37 fatalities were reported across the country (18 from lightening), more than 14,000 people displaced and around 960,000 people affected.
- Roads, communications networks, schools and livelihoods have been disrupted in remote areas.
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast over most of the country, northern and north-eastern regions in particular.
- In the Rohingya refugee camps in south-east Bangladesh nearly 50,000 people have been affected, 6,076 displaced. 10 weather-related deaths have been reported since 21 April 2019.