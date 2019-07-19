19 Jul 2019

Bangladesh - Monsoon rains (BMD, Red Crescent Society, Start Network, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Jul 2019 View Original

  • Continuous monsoon rains have impacted several districts in the north, north-east and south-east of the country, resulting in flooding and landslides.

  • As of 19 July, 37 people are dead. According to Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, more than 4.7 million people have been affected and at least 135,600 houses have been damaged.

  • On 16 July, the Jamuna river broke its banks, inundating at least 40 villages and displacing more than 200,000 people. Several rivers have reached dangerous levels in 23 points across the country.

  • Rescue and aid operations have been hampered by road and communication interruptions caused by floods and landslides. Shortages of food and drinking water have resulted in an outbreak of water-borne diseases in several areas.

  • Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds will continue to affect areas across north-east and south-east Bangladesh.

