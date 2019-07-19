Bangladesh - Monsoon rains (BMD, Red Crescent Society, Start Network, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 July 2019)

Continuous monsoon rains have impacted several districts in the north, north-east and south-east of the country, resulting in flooding and landslides.

As of 19 July, 37 people are dead. According to Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, more than 4.7 million people have been affected and at least 135,600 houses have been damaged.

On 16 July, the Jamuna river broke its banks, inundating at least 40 villages and displacing more than 200,000 people. Several rivers have reached dangerous levels in 23 points across the country.

Rescue and aid operations have been hampered by road and communication interruptions caused by floods and landslides. Shortages of food and drinking water have resulted in an outbreak of water-borne diseases in several areas.