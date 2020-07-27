Bangladesh
Bangladesh - Monsoon rain update (UN OCHA Humanitarian Response, HCTT NAWG, BMD, Floodlist, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 July 2020)
- Since late June, rain and widespread flooding due to the first and the second spell of the Southwest Monsoon continues to affect most of Bangladesh (in particular northern, north-eastern, and south-eastern Divisions, including the capital of Dhaka), causing more casualties and severe damage.
- Official authorities reports, as of 25 July, 93 fatalities, around 3.3 million affected people, and around 732,000 waterlogged people across 21 Districts of the country. The worst affected Districts by the flood are the Jamalpur (Mymensingh Division) and the Sunamganj Districts (Sylhet Division).
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of the country, except over western Khulna, and southern Barisal Divisions. Locally very heavy rain is forecast over Sylhet, and eastern Mymensingh Divisions.