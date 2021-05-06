Bangladesh: Monsoon Floods - Final Report (n° MDRBD025)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Severe floods that struck Bangladesh during the last week of June 2020, driven by prolonged and intensified heavy monsoon and upstream water, affected 5.4 million people in the northern, central, and north-eastern part of the country. Around 37 per cent of the country's total areas were flooded affecting 33 districts and it was considered as the longest flooding period in the last 22 years in the country. Till the beginning of October 2020, due to monsoon raining and heavy rainfall in upstream, people in many districts suffered from multiple spells of floods. There were widespread damages in housings, access to clean and safe water, hygiene and sanitation facilities as well as access to livelihoods in most of the affected districts. According to the report of the Bangladesh Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) dated 2 August 2020, around 5,448,271 people in 33 districts were affected by the prolonged floods and 1,059,295 families were marooned whereas 41 people lost their lives. In addition to that, according to the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), 83,000 hectares of paddy fields; 125,549 hectares of agriculture land and USD 42 million worth crops were damaged. Furthermore, the floods caused moderate to severe damage on livestock and fisheries. According to the report from the Department of Livestock Service (DLS), the sector lost USD 74.5 million worth of livestock including 16,537 hectares of grass land. The Department of Public Health and Engineering (DPHE) indicated in its report that 928,60 tube-wells and 100,223 latrines were damaged. The Water Development Board’s north zone office recorded that 3,745 hectares of land eroded by the rivers in eight flood-affected districts in Rangpur division. The monsoon floods coupled with prolonged inundation and the COVID-19 pandemic had an exacerbating effect on the population.