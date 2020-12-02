Bangladesh: Monsoon Floods - EPoA update n° 6: DREF Operation n° MDRBD022

Summary of operation update:

This operation update is issued mainly to inform about the progress of operation covering the period of 18 July 2019 until 15 November 2020. The planned response actions reflect the current situation and information available at this time of the operation. Details on the planned activities are available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) issued on 16 September 2019.

As of this reporting period, the operation has reached a total of 31,250 people in shelter; 73,291 people in livelihoods and basic needs; 260,940 people in health and 81,016 people in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) activities. BDRCS completed the emergency support in January 2020 and started the recovery intervention with the available funding in February 2020. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and movement restrictions imposed by the Government of Bangladesh (GoB), the recovery activities were suspended in March 2020. As the COVID-19 positive cases increases, the GoB on 24 March 2020 declared general holiday (lockdown) and close all public and private offices from 26 March and restricted all kind of movement, expect emergency ones, as containment measures.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic situation worsened, BDRCS selected the recovery intervention areas and conducted household assessment to identify the targeted households to provide recovery assistance in Tangail and Sirajganj districts. Considering COVID-19 precaution and safety measures, BDRCS resumed the community level activities in end of July 2020. Again, the implementation of recovery activities delayed because of prolonged flood in 2020; as the targeted communities were also impacted and finally flood water start receding in beginning of October 2020. As a result, BDRCS could not make progress according to the plan.

As of now, BDRCS completed community consultation, orientation sessions, proposal development, individual bank account opening for targeted households under different sectoral recovery interventions. Under recovery assistance, BDRCS provided conditional cash grant and corrugated iron sheets among 300 targeted households to construct their houses. So far, 22 households completed the house construction and around another 60 households have been completing their shelters construction partially. Currently BDRCS is in process to transfer conditional cash assistance among the livelihood and WASH beneficiaries based on their proposal.

The key activities under DRR component like cash for work, tree plantation campaign etc. are in progress and establishing of flood early warning system and mapping flood hazard have been planned for implementation. Under the strengthening national society component, BDRCS has taken initiative to revise the contingency plan and develop the response SOP thorough this EA. At the same time, based on preparedness for emergency response (PER) assessment findings, BDRCS has planned to establish the emergency operation center (EOC).

Considering the delay in implementing recovery interventions due to COVID-19 pandemic and prolonged flood in 2020; and the current working progress BDRCS has requested for another four months extension (up to 31 May 2020) to complete all planned activities properly under this EA.