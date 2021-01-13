Bangladesh: Monsoon Floods - EPoA update n° 1: DREF Operation n° MDRBD025

Summary of Operation update:

This operation update is issued mainly to inform about the progress of operation covering the period from 6 August 2020 to 30 November 2020. The planned response actions reflect the current situation and information available at this time of the operation. Details on the planned activities are available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA).

As of this reporting period, the operation has assisted over 120,000 affected people in total:

• 36,745 people provided with dry food;

• 22,500 people assisted to recover their livelihoods and meet basic needs through provision of multipurpose cash grant (MPCG) and vegetable seeds;

• 10,000 people received tarpaulins as part of emergency shelter support;

• 11,993 households have access to safe drinking water through mobilization of 6 water purification units;

• 10,000 people have been provided with hygiene parcels;

• 3,600 people are benefitted from the installations of 180 emergency latrines and 14,860 people benefitted through the repair of 743 tube well;

• 7,520 patients served with medical services and 200 people received first aid and psychological support;

• 127,425 people received awareness messages on COVID-19 pandemic and more than 10,000 face mask and 2,000 hand sanitizers distributed as part of COVID-19 control and preparedness measures;

• 1,000 households received dignity kits under Protection Gender and Inclusion (PGI).

Based on the available funding, BDRCS is implementing the planned emergency activities under Flood Emergency Appeal 2020 by following COVID-19 safe guideline. Most of the targeted activities have been completed and remaining activities to support recovery of the affected people are ongoing. BDRCS plans to complete all the targeted activities as per operational timeframe.

Due to low funding coverage received to date, BDRCS with the support of IFRC is implementing and prioritizing the most urgent assistance based on the evolving needs on the ground and influx of funding.