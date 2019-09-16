Bangladesh: Monsoon Floods - Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 1, appeal n° MDRBD022

Summary of current operation update:

This operation update is issued mainly to inform progress of operation covering the period of 18 July until 31 August and issuance of the emergency plan of Action (EPoA) of the appeal. The planned response actions reflect the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation.

Description of the disaster

Extreme monsoon rains across Bangladesh, India and Nepal have devastated significant parts of those three countries and caused disastrous floods, affecting millions of lives. These heavy rains have led to landslides and extreme flooding and resulting food and clean water shortages as well as threats from waterborne diseases in the country.

The flood started from 7 July due to the heavy monsoon rain and water from upstream flooding in Nepal and India.

This extreme monsoonal phenomenon has triggered severe flooding in low lying areas of north and northeastern region of Bangladesh. More specifically six days of heavy rain and onrush of upstream waters have flooded low-lying areas of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat,

Chattogram (formally known as Chittagong), Bandarban, Rangamati, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Bogura, Nilphamari, Khagrachari, Cox’s Bazar, Feni, Netrakona, Sirajganj, Jamalpur, Tangail, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Sherpur, and Brahmanbaria, Chandpur, Faridpur, Madaripur, Manikganj,

Munshiganj, Rajbari, Shariatpur districts.

Additionally, the heavy rain has triggered landslides in some areas of Chattogram Hill Tract (CHT) districts along with Cox’s Bazar. While the monsoon season normally brings annual floods to the country and wider region, this year, widespread flooding in upstream countries, Nepal and India, where millions of people have been severely impacted, have meant that the scale of the flooding this year has been significantly exacerbated. Even though, compared to the 2017 monsoon flood, the 2019 flood is not that widespread, it has impacted many districts, and the distress to the people and disruption created is severe and may last for a longer period of time. The impacts of this event are much larger in scale than they would be in an average annual monsoon event.

According to the National Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG), Bangladesh situation report dated 28 July 2019, more than 7.6 million people have been affected in 28 districts, over 300,000 people displaced, approximately 600,000 houses damaged, and 114 people have died. On top of that media report says about 532,000 hectares of crops destroyed. It is also reported that embankments have been damaged and inundated.

Besides this intense floods, country’s Dengue situation took severe turn up and more than 53,000 people infected since January (out of them 34,000 reported in August 2019) mainly in Dhaka. Dengue situation is still alarming both in capital and outside of Dhaka currently. In the second week of the August, i.e. during the Eid vacation, dengue got a widespread throughout the country and patients are increasing outside of Dhaka.