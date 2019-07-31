Bangladesh: Monsoon Floods - Emergency appeal n° MDRBD022

The operational strategy

Background

Since 7 July 2019, heavy rainfall and water from upstream countries of Nepal and India have led to landslides and extreme flooding in Bangladesh. While flooding during the monsoon season is an annual event, continuous rain and flooding in neighbouring Nepal and India have converged in Bangladesh’s two major river systems (Jamuna and Tista) in the north leading water levels to exceed normal monsoon levels and reaching their highest level in 100 years, making the impacts of the event considerably more extreme than annual monsoon flooding. As of 28 July, seven million people in 28 districts have been affected , with 400,000 houses fully or partially damaged, leading to the displacement of over 280,000 people. People are marooned, communities are detached, and approximately 163,000 hectares of crops have been damaged, leading to loss of livelihoods and food shortages. In 17 days, the death toll reached to 114. The floods have disrupted water supplies and sanitation services leading to shortages in safe drinking water and with many families displaced in shelters and with family, living in crowded conditions and lacking access to suitable sanitation, there is considerable risk from waterborne diseases among the affected population. With at least seven more days of flooding expected in the worst affected districts, the situation is still rapidly evolving. It is therefore likely that more needs will be identified in the coming weeks. The operation may therefore be reviewed and adjusted to accommodate these as the results of ongoing needs assessments become available.

Summary of the response to date

Since the beginning of the monsoon rain, BDRCS conducted awareness campaigns in the affected and threatened districts, assisted local authorities to evacuate people to safe shelter, provided first aid and light search and rescue support. BDRCS has mobilized 575 volunteers and 100 staff in the affected districts. From BDRCS – IFRC joint stock, 3,000 hygiene parcels were distributed and BDRCS has provided more than 20,000 litres safe drinking water in three worst affected districts. BDRSC also mobilized cash to the value of BDT 303,000 (approximately CHF3,400) for each of 10 most affected districts to provide immediate dry food support. In addition, a further 2,500 dry food and another 2,500 standard food packs have been mobilised in four districts. In addition, three rapid needs assessment teams deployed to three regions. To support BDRCS, IFRC allocated CHF 452,439 from its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund. With the support of German Red Cross and Swiss Red Cross they have distributed BDT 4,500 (approximately CHF50) each to 1,000 families in two districts.