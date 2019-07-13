Bangladesh: Monsoon Flood - Information Bulletin No. 1

The situation

Heavy monsoon rain and water from upstream has triggered flooding in low lying areas of north and north- eastern region of Bangladesh. Six days of heavy rain and onrush of upstream waters have flooded low-lying areas of Sunamganj, Sylhet, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar1, Rangamti, Bandarban, Feni, Netrakona, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Chandpur, Barishal, Bogura, Sirajganj, Jamalpur, Sherpur, Tangail and Manikganj districts. Additionally, there are high risks of landslides in Chittagong hill tract districts along with Cox’s Bazaar due to heavy rainfall. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department and India Meteorological Department, there is a chance of medium to heavy rainfall and in some places very heavy rainfall in the north, north-eastern and south-eastern parts of Bangladesh along with adjoining Sikkim, Northern West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya states of India in the next 24 to 48 hours. In addition, it is forecasted that medium to heavy rainfall may occur in the north-west region and adjoining Bihar, West Bengal and Nepal.

All major rivers’ water level may continue rising in the next 72 hours, while the Jamuna River at Sariakandi and Kazipur may reach the danger level in the next 24 hours. The major rivers in Chattogram, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions including the Surma, Kushiyara, Kangsha, Feni, Haldha, Matamuhuri, Sangu and Dharala may rise rapidly in the next 24 hours.