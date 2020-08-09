Bangladesh: Monsoon Flood 2020 Situation Report 4 (30 July 2020)

1. Situation Overview:

The ongoing flood in Northern, central and North-eastern Bangladesh due to heavy rainfall at the upstream since end of June. The latest river water level report (29 July 2020, BST 09:00hrs) from Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) 27 major points of Brahmaputra basin (Dharla, Ghagot, Karatoa, Brahmaputra, Jamuna, Gur, Atrai, Dhaleshwari, Balu, Kaliganga rivers), Ganges Basin (Padma, Arialkhan rivers) and Meghna Basin (Surma, Old Surma – Derai, Titas, Meghna rivers) are flowing at minimum 1cm to maximum 111cm above danger level throughout 18 districts. Water level of the rivers around the capital may rise today, while that of the Teesta and Dharala in the northern region may increase till tomorrow.

Although the flood situation at northern region remains relatively unchanged, but many areas in the central region of the country getting severely affected by water flowing towards downstream partnered by consistent weeklong heavy rainfall. The highest rainfall recorded 180 mm at Lallakhal water station in last 24 hours. An acute shortage of drinking water, food and toilet facilities have been reported as immediate needs by different study. As of 30 July 2020, National Disaster Response Coordination Center (NDRCC) reported 38 death at Jamalpur (15), Lalmonirhat (1), Sunamganj (3), Sylhet (1), Kurigram (9), Tangail (2), Manikganj (2), Munshiganj (1), Gaibandha (1), Naogaon(2), and Sirajganj (2) district due to ongoing flood. A probabilistic forecast from FFWC predicts that, the flood situation will start improving after 24 hours at Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogura, Jamalpur, Natore, Sirajajganj, Tangail, Naogaon and Brahmanbaria. Besides, flood situation will remain stable at Manikganj, Munshiganj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Chandpur, Rajbari, Shariotpur, Dhaka and Narayanganj.