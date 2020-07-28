Bangladesh: Monsoon Flood 2020 Situation Report 3 (26 July 2020)

1. Situation Overview:

The ongoing flood in Northern, central and North-eastern Bangladesh due to heavy rainfall at the upstream since end of June. The latest river water level report (26 July 2020, BST 09:00hrs) from Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) says 28 major points of Brahmaputra basin (Dharla, Ghagot, Karatoa, Brahmaputra, Jamuna, Gur, Atrai, Dhaleshwari, Balu, Kaliganga rivers), Ganges Basin (Padma, Arialkhan rivers) and Meghna Basin (Surma, Old Surma – Derai, Titas, Meghna rivers) are flowing at minimum 1cm to maximum 117cm above danger level throughout 27 districts Although the flood situation at northern region remains relatively unchanged, but many areas in the central region of the country getting severely affected by water flowing towards downstream partnered by consistent weeklong heavy rainfall. The highest rainfall recorded 71mm at Atrai water station in last 24 hours. An acute shortage of drinking water, food and toilet facilities have been reported as immediate needs by different study.