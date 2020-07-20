Bangladesh: Monsoon Flood 2020 Situation Report 2 (19 July 2020)

1. Situation Overview:

The ongoing flood in Northern, central and North-eastern Bangladesh due to heavy rainfall at the upstream region continues worsening in several districts. Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) predicts further deterioration of situation in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogra, Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Tangail, Natore, Naogaon, Munshiganj, Manikganj Faridpur, Madaripur, Rajbari, Shariatpur and Dhaka district while the situation may improve in Sylhet and Sunamganj.