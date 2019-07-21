Bangladesh: Monsoon Flood 2019 Situation Report 5 (19 July 2019)

1. Situation Overview:

According to National Disaster Response Coordination Center (NDRCC), 21 districts of northern, north-eastern and south-eastern Bangladesh are most affected due to week-long monsoon rains in the upstream regions and throughout the country. The flood situation has started deteriorating in a number of newly affected districts in the downstream regions of the country such as Tangail, Sirajganj, Bogura, Munshiganj and Faridpur. This has led to a shortage of food and drinking water and causing water-borne diseases.

The overall flooding scenario represents following impacts according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) and National Disaster Response Coordination Center (NDRCC):

• Water level at most of the major rivers in Bangladesh experiencing reduction of water level while only Jamuna and Padma (Ganges) still showing a rising propensity. However, water level may start decreasing in Jamuna within next 24 hours. But water level of Padma will keep rising until next 48 hours.

• There is no forecast about heavy rainfall in Bangladesh and crossborder upstream region in next 24 hours.

• Flooding situation in Sirajganj and Tangail may deteriorate together with Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur and Munshiganj.

• Flood situation may remain steady or improve in Bogura, Jamalpur,

Kurigram, Gaibandha, Netrokona, SUnamganj and Sylhet district within next 24 hours.

• The highest recorded rainfall in last 24 hours at Rajshahi division (61mm at Bogura) and at Rangpur division (47mm at Kaunia).

• 25 river stations reported flowing over danger level out of 93 stations.

• 02 major river system Jamuna & Tista recorded highest flood level in last 100 years.