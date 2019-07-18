Bangladesh: Monsoon Flood 2019 Situation Report 4 (17 July 2019)

1. Situation Overview:

According to National Disaster Response Coordination Center (NDRCC), 21 districts of northern, north-eastern and south-eastern Bangladesh are most affected due to continuation of week-long monsoon rains in the upstream regions and throughout the country. A greater impact in the northern districts is predicted by 19 th July 2019. The flood situation has been worsening in a number of districts resulting cut off road communications and stranded hundreds of thousands of people. It has also led to a shortage of food and drinking water and causing water-borne diseases.