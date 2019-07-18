18 Jul 2019

Bangladesh: Monsoon Flood 2019 Situation Report 4 (17 July 2019)

Report
from Bangladesh Red Crescent Society
Published on 17 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (815.23 KB)

1. Situation Overview:

According to National Disaster Response Coordination Center (NDRCC), 21 districts of northern, north-eastern and south-eastern Bangladesh are most affected due to continuation of week-long monsoon rains in the upstream regions and throughout the country. A greater impact in the northern districts is predicted by 19 th July 2019. The flood situation has been worsening in a number of districts resulting cut off road communications and stranded hundreds of thousands of people. It has also led to a shortage of food and drinking water and causing water-borne diseases.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.