Bangladesh: Monsoon Flood 2019 Situation Report 3 (15 July 2019)

Situation Overview:

15 districts of northern, north-eastern and south-eastern Bangladesh are most affected where continuation of 5 days or more flooding is predicted based on upstream flow and continuous rainfall throughout the country. A greater impact in the northern districts may be visible by 18th or 19th instant. Several other districts may also be affected due to the rainfall. The overall forecast based on rainfall scenario by Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) represents water level transformation alongside the greater Brahmaputra basin as represented below: