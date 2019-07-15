Bangladesh: Monsoon Flood 2019 Situation Report 2 (14 July 2019)

1. Situation Overview:

Heavy monsoon rainfall since 9 July 2019 throughout the country and upstream regions adjacent to Bangladesh border, a flow of large-scale water have been leading to a massive flooding situation in low lying areas of Northern, north-eastern and south-eastern districts of Bangladesh. In addition, Chattogram hill tract (CHT) districts along with Cox’s Bazar have become highly threatened of potential flash flood and landslide.

15 most affected districts are Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati, Khagrachari, Bandarban, Feni, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Jamalpur, Sherpur, Gaibandha and Kurigram. Forecast says a continuation of 5 days or more flooding in these districts. A greater shock in the northern districts may be visible by 18th or 19th instant. Several other districts may also be affected due to the rainfall. The overall flooding scenario represents following impacts according to the National Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room:

72 union parishads in 19 upazila are moderate to severely affected;

14 deaths have been recorded in 7 districts namely Lalmonirhat (1), Netrokona (4), Nilphamari (1), Chattogram (1), Rangamati (4), Khagrachari (2), and Cox’s Bazar (1).

According to the Needs Assessment Working Group of Bangladesh, over 60,000 families in low-lying areas are marooned in their home or community shelters. The current flood situation is likely to worsen in the coming days, as all major rivers in the affected districts are flowing above the danger mark with a rising trend. Experts are forecasting more rain in the next 24 - 48 hours, both in country and upstream India.