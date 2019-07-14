14 Jul 2019

Bangladesh: Monsoon Flood 2019 Situation Report 1 (13 July 2019)

Report
from Bangladesh Red Crescent Society
Published on 13 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (817.46 KB)

1. Situation Overview:

Due to heavy monsoon rainfall since 9 July 2019 throughout the country and upstream regions adjacent to Bangladesh border, a flow of large-scale water have been leading to a massive flooding situation in low lying areas of Northern, northeastern and south-eastern districts of Bangladesh. In addition, Chattogram hill tract (CHT) districts along with Cox’s Bazar have become highly threatened of potential flash flood and landslide. 11 most affected districts are Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Rangamati, Khagrachari, Feni, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, and Bandarban. Forecast says a continuation of 5 days or more flooding in these districts. Several other districts may also be affected due to the rainfall. The overall flooding scenario represents following impacts:

  • Marooned people in their home and at some places in the shelter;

  • Communication is highly disrupted;

  • Embankment weakened at 628 points1 ;

  • Livelihood of the flood affected communities are disrupted;

  • Schools in most of the inundated areas are declared closed.

According to the information of Bangladesh Meteorological Department and India Meteorological Department, more water will come from Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya states of India in next 24 to 48 hours . Also medium to heavy rainfall may occur in North-West region and adjoining Bihar, West Bengal and Nepal This may lead to rising water level above danger level at the Jumuna at Bahadurabad, Chilmari and Fulchari Dharla at Kurigram and Teesta at Kaunia points within next 72 hours. Water level at other major rivers may arise in next 24 hours. Flood situation in areas of Netrokona, Sunamganj, Sylhet, Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban and Lalmonirhat may deteriorate in next 24 hours.

