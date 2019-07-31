Bangladesh Monsoon Flood 2019: Situation Report # 02 (27 Jul 2019)

Rainfall and River Situation:

Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, Water Development Board of Bangladesh predicts that the flooding in Northern, North-Middle and North-Eastern parts of the country may decrease, while the flood situation in the middle part is likely to remain unchanged in the next 24 hours.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall in the South-Eastern, South-Middle parts of Bangladesh in next 24 hours.

All major rivers in Bangladesh, except the Jamuna, are in a falling trend.

Public Health Situation:

Flooding began on 9 July 2019 and affected, fully or partially, 28 districts - 74 Upazilas and 325 unions.

05 Upazilas health complexes and 204 community clinics across the country have been inundated or damaged.

As 27 July 2019, Health Emergency Operations Centre of the DGHS recorded a total of 14,781 cases, of which 9,565 - infectious diseases and 5,216 were due to other causes.

The death toll over the same period reached 114, of which 95 were from drowning, eight from snakebites, seven from lightning, one from acute respiratory infection (ARI) and three from other causes.

Cases of diarrhoea are rising in the Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Netrokona and Lalmonirhat districts; similar situations are with the Acute Respiratory Infections in Cox’s Bazar, Lalmonirhat, Jamalpur and Sunamganj districts, and with skin diseases in Lalmonirhat district.