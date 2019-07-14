Bangladesh - Monsoon (DG ECHO, Bangladesh Meteorological Dept., IFRC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 July 2019)

Heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms and an onrush of water from upstream India over the past week resulted in localised flooding, riverbank erosion and landslides across 15 districts in northern, north-eastern and southern regions.

According to the Needs Assessment Working Group-Bangladesh, over 60,000 families in low-lying areas are marooned in their home or community shelters. The local media reports 16 deaths, mostly from lightning. Roads, communications networks, schools and livelihoods are disrupted.

In Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camps, rains over the past 48 hours have affected 939 people, leaving 123 displaced; leading to a total of 47,624 affected, 5,958 displaced and 2 deaths since the current spell of monsoon rains began on 2 July.

The current flood situation is likely to worsen in the coming days, as all major rivers in the affected districts are flowing above the danger mark with a rising trend. Experts are forecasting more rain in the next 24 - 48 hours, both in country and upstream India.