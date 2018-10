Bangladesh Meteorological Department Storm Waning Center: Special Weather Bulletin, SL No: 12 (Twelve) Date:10.10.2018

THE SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM ']'ITLI' OVER WEST-CENTRAL BAY AND ADJOINING AREA MOVED SLIGHTLY NORTH-NORTHWESTWARDS, INTE,NSIFIED.INTO A SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM WITH A CORE OF HURRICANE, WIND (ECP: 982 HPA) OVER WEST-CENTRAL BAY AND ADJOINING NORTHWEST BAY (LAT. 17.5oN, LONG. 85.4'E) AND wAS CENTRED Al' 06 PM TODAY (t0 OCTOBER, 2018) ABOU-| 880 KM SOI_JTHWEST OF CHATTOGRAM PORT, 850 KM SOUTHWEST OF COX'S BAZAR POR'|, 720 KM SOUTHWE,ST OF MONGLA PORT AND 740 KM SOUTHWEST OF PAYRA PORT. IT IS LIKELY TO INTENSIFY FURTHER AND MOVE, IN A NORTHNORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION AND MAY CROSS ODISHA-ANDHRA COAST OF INDIA NEAR GOPALPUR BY MORNTNG '|OMORROW (11 ocToBER,20lB).

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WIND SPEED WITHIN 74 KM OF THE CYCLONE CENTRE IS ABOUT 120 r(pH RTSTNG TO 140 KpH rN GUSTS/SQUALLS. SEA WILL REMAIN VERY ROUGH NEAR THE SYSTE.M CENTRE MARITIME PORTS OF CHATTOGRAM, COX'S BAZAR. MONGLA AND PAYRA HAVE BEEN ADVTSED TO KEEP HOTSTED LOCAL WARNTNG STGNAL NO. FOUR (R) FOUR.

ALL FISI-IING BOATS AND TRAWLERS OVER NORTH BAY BEEN ADVISED TO REMAIN IN SHEI-TER TILL FURTHER NOT]CE.

AND