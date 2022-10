Bangladesh Meteorological Department Special weather bulletin. SL No: 07 (Seven) date: 24.10.2022

THE CYCLONIC STORM “SITRANG” (PRONOUNCIATION: SI-TRANG) OVER EAST-CENTRAL BAY AND ADJOINING WESTCENTRAL BAY MOVED NORTHWARDS OVER THE SAME AREA (NEAR LAT. 17.0°N, LONG. 88.2°E) AND WAS CENTRED AT MIDNIGHT LAST NIGHT (THE 23 OCTOBER 2022) ABOUT 705 KMS SOUTHWEST OF CHATTOGRAM PORT, 650 KMS SOUTHWEST OF COX’S BAZER PORT, 625 KMS SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MONGLA PORT AND 600 KMS SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF PAYRA PORT. IT IS LIKELY TO INTENSIFY FURTHER AND MOVE IN A NORTH-NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WIND SPEED WITHIN 54 KMS OF THE CYCLONE CENTRE IS ABOUT 62 KPH RISING TO 88 KPH IN GUSTS/SQUALLS. SEA WILL REMAIN VERY ROUGH NEAR THE CYCLONE CENTRE.

MARITIME PORTS OF CHATTOGRAM, COX’S BAZAR, MONGLA AND PAYRA HAVE BEEN ADVISED TO KEEP HOISTED LOCAL WARNING SIGNAL NUMBER FOUR (R) FOUR.

UNDER THE PEREPHERAL EFFECT OF THE CYCLONE, NORTH BAY AND ADJOINING COASTAL AREAS OF BANGLADESH ARE LIKELY TO BE EXPERIENCED OF GUSTY/SQUALLY WIND SPEED OF 40-50 KPH IN ADDITION TO THE HEAVY (44-88 MM) TO VERY HEAVY RAINFALL (>89 MM).

UNDER THE PEREPHERAL EFFECT OF THE CYCLONE, NEW MOON PHASE AND STEEP PRESSURE GRADIENT, THE LOW-LYING AREAS OF THE COASTAL DISTRICTS OF SATKHIRA, KHULNA, BAGHERHAT, JHALOKATHI, PIROJPUR, BORGUNA, PATUAKHALI, BHOLA, BARISHAL, LAXMIPUR, CHANDPUR, NOAKHALI, FENI, CHATTOGRAM, COX’S BAZAR AND THEIR OFFSHORE ISLANDS AND CHARS ARE LIKELY TO BE INUNDATED BY THE WIND DRIVEN SURGE HEIGHT OF 05-07 FEET ABOVE NORMAL ASTRONOMICAL TIDE.

ALL FISHING BOATS AND TRAWLERS OVER NORTH BAY AND DEEP SEA HAVE BEEN ADVISED TO REMAIN IN SHELTER TILL FURTHER NOTICE.