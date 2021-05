Bangladesh Meteorological Department Special weather bulletin. SL No: 07 (Seven) date: 24.05.2021

THE CYCLONIC STROM "YAAS" (PRONOLINCIATION: YASS, ECP:990 hPa) OVER EASTCENTRAL BAY AND ADJOINING AREA MOVED NORTH-NORTHWESTWARDS AND NOW LIES OVER TI{E SAME AREA. IT WAS CENTRED AT 06 PM TODAY (24 MAY 2021) ABOUT 6ss KMS SOUTH - SOUTHWEST.OF CI{ATTOGRAM PORT, 590 KMS SOUTH - SOUTHWEST OF COX'S BAZER PORT, 630 KMS SOUTH OF MONGLA PORT AND 585 KMS SOUTH OF PAYRA PORT (NEARLAT 16.80N & LONG 89.4" E).

DUE TO FAVOIIRABLE ATMOSPHERIC CONDITIONS THE CYCLONIC STORM IS LIKELY TO INTENSIFY FURTHER MOVE IN A NORTH-NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTTON AND MAY REACH NORTHWEST BAY OFF NORTH ODISHA-WEST BENGAL-KHULNA COAST BY 26 MAY EARLY MORNING.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WIND SPEED WITHIN 53 KMS OF THE CYCLONE CENTRE IS ABOUT 62 KPTT RISING. TO 88 KPH IN GUSTS/SQUALLS. SEA WILL REMAIN VERY ROUGH NEAR TFIE CYCLONE CENTRE.

MARITIME PORTS OF CIIATTOGRAM, COX'S BAZA& MONGLA AND PAYRA HAVE BEEN ADVISED TO KEEP HOISTED DISTANT WARNING SIGNAL NUMBER TWO (R) TWO.

ALL FISHING BOATS AND TRAWLLERS BEEN ADVISED TO TAKE SHELTER AND REMAIN OVER NORTH BAY AND DEEP SEA HAVE IN SHELTER TILL FURTHER NOTICE.