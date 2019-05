Bangladesh Meteorological Department: Special Weather Bulletin No. 25

THE VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM “FANI” [ECP: 970 hPa] (PRONOUNCIATION:

FONI) OVER WESTCENTRAL BAY AND ADJOINING AREA MOVED NORTHWARDS FURTHER OVER THE SAME AREA (LAT. 14.8°N, LONG. 83.9°E) AND WAS CENTRED AT 06 PM TODAY (1ST MAY 2019) ABOUT 1205 KM SOUTHWEST OF CHATTOGRAM PORT, 1160 KM SOUTHWEST OF COX’S BAZAR PORT, 1060 KM SOUTHWEST OF MONGLA PORT AND 1070 KM SOUTHWEST OF PAYRA PORT. IT IS LIKELY TO INTENSIFY FURTHER AND MOVE IN A NORTH /NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WIND SPEED WITHIN 74 KMS OF THE STORM CENTRE IS ABOUT 160 KPH RISING TO 180 KPH IN GUSTS/ SQUALLS. SEA WILL REMAIN VERY HIGH NEAR THE CYCLONE CENTRE.

MARITIME PORTS OF CHATTOGRAM, COX’S BAZAR, MONGLA AND PAYRA HAVE BEEN ADVISED TO KEEP HOISTED LOCAL WARNING SIGNAL NO. FOUR (R) LOCAL WARNING SIGNAL NO. FOUR.

ALL FISHING BOATS AND TRAWLLERS OVER NORTH BAY AND DEEP SEA HAVE BEEN ADVISED TO REMAIN CLOSE TO THE COAST AND PROCEED WITH CAUTION SO THAT THEY CAN TAKE SHELTER WITHIN SHORT NOTICE. THEY ARE ALSO ADVISED NOT TO VENTURE INTO THE DEEP SEA.