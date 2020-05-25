Bangladesh Measels Outbreak in Rangamati - Briefing note 23 May 2020

Measles Outbreak in Rangamati, South-eastern Hill Tracts of Bangladesh

Start Fund Bangladesh awarded an amount of GBP 60,000/- to a measles outbreak in the Rangamati region, which comes under the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), in South-eastern Bangladesh. CHT reported an outbreak of measles since February 2020 and so far, more than 300 people have been affected. There is a need for urgent vaccination campaigns and medical assistance but also, an awareness campaign to attract the attention of the required actors in the sector. Furthermore, due to their remoteness and the myriad ethnic languages spoken there, the locals have limited access to popular forms of media. Food insecurity in the region also contributes to the overall levels of vulnerability within communities.

Limitations: Due to the remoteness of the area, houses are set far apart and the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, add an extra layer of hardship for members of Ashika’s implementation team.