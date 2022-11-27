Bangladesh Market Monitor - September 2022

Key Messages

• Bangladesh saw a 2-percentage point rise in inflation in August 2022 to 9.5 percent (from 7.5 percent in July), which dropped slightly to 9.1 percent in September.

• In the domestic retail markets, prices of most essential commodities exhibited a downward trend in September 2022, except for basic staples (rice and wheat). Month-on-month base prices of vegetable oil, lentils, potato, green chilli, garlic, and onion went down, while that of chicken and egg remained unchanged.

• Food grain import has been reduced to half in the ongoing fiscal year; local production and the stock situation have been satisfactory (Ministry of Food).

• The cost of a typical food basket (national) in September 2022 (BDT 2,262) remained similar to the August basket and was 13.6 percent higher year-on-year (BDT 1,934). In Cox’s Bazar, food basket cost in September 2022 was 16 percent higher than the September 2021 basket, putting a strain on a household’s purchasing power.