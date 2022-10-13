Bangladesh Market Monitor - August 2022

Key Messages
-
The annual food inflation rate in Bangladesh declined slightly to 8.2 percent in July 2022, down from the eight-year high of 8.4 percent in June 2022.
-
After allowing fuel prices to rise by about 50 percent in early August, the government reduced fuel tax by 10 percent at the end of the month, resulting in about a 4 percent decrease (BDT 5) per litre decrease in the diesel, kerosene, petrol, and octane.
-
In the domestic retail markets, most essential commodities exhibited an upward trajectory of price trends in August 2022.
Month-on-month base prices of rice, wheat flour, lentils, potato, chicken, egg, sugar, green chilli, garlic, and onion went up, while vegetable oil and potato prices slightly declined or remained unchanged.
-
In Cox’s Bazar, the cost of a typical food basket in August 2022 (BDT 1,219) was 5 percent higher than in July 2022 (BDT 1,161) and 23 percent higher than in August 2021. Compared to the early COVID-19 level (BDT 908, August 2020), the August 2022 food basket cost was significantly higher (+34 percent), putting a strain on a household’s purchasing capacities.