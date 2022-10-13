Bangladesh Market Monitor - August 2022

Key Messages

The annual food inflation rate in Bangladesh declined slightly to 8.2 percent in July 2022, down from the eight-year high of 8.4 percent in June 2022.

After allowing fuel prices to rise by about 50 percent in early August, the government reduced fuel tax by 10 percent at the end of the month, resulting in about a 4 percent decrease (BDT 5) per litre decrease in the diesel, kerosene, petrol, and octane.

In the domestic retail markets, most essential commodities exhibited an upward trajectory of price trends in August 2022.

Month-on-month base prices of rice, wheat flour, lentils, potato, chicken, egg, sugar, green chilli, garlic, and onion went up, while vegetable oil and potato prices slightly declined or remained unchanged.