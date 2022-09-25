Bangladesh: Localised INFROM Risk Index 2022, Process Documentation

1. Brief Introduction

The Subnational INFORM risk index (Localized INFORM) is derived from the global INFORM model and follows the same methodology and development process. It identifies subnational (regional and local) areas that are exposed to events that may overwhelm national capacity and trigger international assistance to respond. The result has the same features and benefits as the global model. For example, it includes data on hazard and exposure, vulnerability, and coping capacity. In addition, INFORM allows the humanitarian community to compare the risk level and its components across a region or country.

Network for Information, Response and Preparedness Activities on Disaster (NIRAPAD), a knowledgebased network focusing on disaster risk management, prepared a Localized INFORM Index for 27 Upazilas of three flood-prone Districts in Bangladesh. It was a pilot initiative for the Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) under the Humanitarian Coordination Task Team (HCTT), chaired by the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) and co-chaired by CARE Bangladesh.

This Localized inform risk index covers all the 64 districts and 552 Upazilas and thanas of Bangladesh.

The INFORM risk index localization process has been initiated in 12 countries. Bangladesh will be the first country to have the risk index at two subnational (both district and Upazila levels) administrative tiers. The Localization of INFORM index for Bangladesh started with understanding and conceptualizing the global INFORM index. After a thorough review, the available subnational level indicators of Bangladesh were compared to the global and a few subnational INFORM indexes (i.e., Southeastern Europe, Lebanon, Myanmar).

2. Methodological aspects of localized risk index in Bangladesh

The main objective of the subnational level INFORM index was to develop a shared analysis of risk and show evidence-based risk-prone areas to mobilize resources and understand underlying factors of the risk drivers for the subnational level that allowing the humanitarian community to compare the level of risk and all its components across Districts or Upazilas. Through quantitative analysis, it intends to guide evidence-based decision-making for prevention, preparedness, and response to humanitarian crises and disasters.