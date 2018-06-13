Bangladesh: Launch a full investigation into alleged extrajudicial executions

The Government of Bangladesh must launch a prompt, impartial and effective investigation into killings of at least 127 persons by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) of the Bangladesh Police Forces. Amnesty International calls on the government to bring all those suspected of criminal responsibility of any unlawful killings to justice in fair trials before ordinary civilian courts and without recourse to death penalty. The killings have occurred in the wake of a nationwide crackdown on alleged drug offenders, which began in May 2018. With at least 127 deaths reported, the use of lethal force by the RAB, may amount to extrajudicial executions, a crime under international law.