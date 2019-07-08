Bangladesh - Landslide (UNHCR, BMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 08 Jul 2019
- Several landslides, triggered by heavy monsoon rainfall, have affected Rohingya refugee camps in south-eastern Bangladesh (Cox’s Bazar District) since last week.
- As of 8 July, media report 1 fatality in Cox’s Bazar (Chittagong Division), with 11 people injured. Continuous rainfall has destroyed 273 shelters and more than 2,000 refugees have been relocated.
- At least 26 landslides have also been recorded in makeshift camps built on hills near the border with Myanmar.