08 Jul 2019

Bangladesh - Landslide (UNHCR, BMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 Jul 2019 View Original
  • Several landslides, triggered by heavy monsoon rainfall, have affected Rohingya refugee camps in south-eastern Bangladesh (Cox’s Bazar District) since last week.
  • As of 8 July, media report 1 fatality in Cox’s Bazar (Chittagong Division), with 11 people injured. Continuous rainfall has destroyed 273 shelters and more than 2,000 refugees have been relocated.
  • At least 26 landslides have also been recorded in makeshift camps built on hills near the border with Myanmar.

