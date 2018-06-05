Bangladesh Landslide Disaster Summary Sheet - 5 June 2018

Landslides are caused by a combination of natural factors (heavy rainfall, cyclones, flooding), and man-made factors. In Bangladesh, landslides are mostly triggered by heavy rainfall, usually during June. However, the underlying causes of landslide include deforestation, hill cutting, and unregulated development work. Moreover, poverty and landlessness force poor people to live in risky hill-slopes (Natl Plan 2010-2015). All of these factors not only cause landslides but also contribute to the exacerbation of their impact.

Landslides are a regular geologic hazard in southeastern Bangladesh, notably in Chittagong Division (Bandarban, Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Khagrachhari, and Rangamati Districts), the part of the country with the highest average slope gradients (see figure 1).

Rapid urbanization has driven hill-cutting activities, deforestation, and construction in Chittagong Division, leading to an increasing number and impact of landslides.

Particularly, the influx of Rohingya taking refuge within camps in Cox’s Bazar is contributing to deforestation and hill-cutting at an alarming rate. Though, Cox’s Bazar previously had relatively low impact of landslides, the risk is becoming increasingly higher since 2010.

Rainfall patterns in Bangladesh have also changed in recent years, with short periods of intense rainfall becoming common. These are more likely to induce landslides on unstable slopes, such as those in Chittagong (Landslide Forum 2008).

Humanitarian and Operational constraints

In addition to their immediate impact, landslides often hinder access to people affected by other humanitarian crises. Communities living in mountainous terrain such as in Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban, where landslides are common and road or river transport options are limited, are particularly at risk of being cut off by landslides.

There are bureaucratic challenges, as there is hesitation from the government regarding direct cash transfer in the CHT area, due to political (terrorist) concerns. Additionally, there may be security concerns for foreign. As a result, it may be difficult to obtain permissions to work in the CHT.