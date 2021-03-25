Bangladesh - Khulna Event Tracking Report (February 2021)

Overview

The IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team, in partnership with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) conducted an Event Tracking assessment in Khulna district from 20 – 27 January 2021. The assessment was coordinated with the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) and the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office (RCO) in order to verify reports of large-scale, protracted displacement in eight unions across Koyra and Paikgachhaj Upazilas in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan.

DTM Event Tracking assessments are designed to be rapidly deployable to map instances of displacement in short dedicated reports to provide a snapshot overview of the displacement situation.

Methodology

A team of enumerators was deployed to cover 156 villages/locations. across eight unions. Data was collected from direct site visits; 481 key informant interviews (KII) with community representatives, local authorities and humanitarian partners; and 82 focus group discussions (FGD) with both host communities and displaced communities. The findings were triangulated to ensure accurate, actionable and up-to-date information to the best of DTM’s knowledge. All data reflects the situation at the time of the assessment and complete datasets with location level information are available upon request.