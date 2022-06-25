Bangladesh: Key Immediate Needs and Situation Analysis - North Eastern Flash Flood, May-June 2022 (Version: 3rd Update, Issued at: 17.00 BST 26th June 2022)

Background

The north-eastern region of Bangladesh is experiencing flash floods for the third time in the year 2022. In May 2022, NAWG produced the Key Immediate Needs and Impact Assessment report for the last wave of flash floods, where it had predicted the early arrival of monsoon than usual, as per reported by FFWC. As predicted, cumulative amount of rain exceeded 122 years record in the surrounding area and the adjacent Indian States – Asam, Meghalaya, and part of West Bengal were the main causes of this recent flash flood. This flood reined havoc to people’s lives and livelihoods in 9 northeastern districts of Bangladesh, whereas Sunamganj and Sylhet are the severely affected districts. The flood water has started receding from many parts of the affected areas and it is unearthing the picture of heavy losses and damages. Yet, the full scenario of the damages will take some time to unearth and estimate. This situation update will provide an overview of the damage scenario collected and collated from different Government sources, as well as priority areas where the key immediate needs are and the responses should be focused on.